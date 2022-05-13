Technology

Wine Membrane Filtration Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wine Membrane Filtration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Wine Membrane Filtration include SUEZ (GE Water), Asahi Kasei, Toray, Microdyn-Nadir, Koch Membrane Systems, Mitsubishi Rayon, Evoqua, 3M Company and Pentair(X-Flow), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wine Membrane Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Cellulose Acetate
  • Cellulose Nitrate (Collodion)
  • Polyamide (Nylon)
  • Polycarbonate
  • Polypropylene
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene
  • Ceramic Membrane
  • Metal Membrane
  • Molecular Sieve Composite Membrane
  • Glass Membrane

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • White Wine
  • Red Wine
  • Rose Wine

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Wine Membrane Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Wine Membrane Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Wine Membrane Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Wine Membrane Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • SUEZ (GE Water)
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Toray
  • Microdyn-Nadir
  • Koch Membrane Systems
  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evoqua
  • 3M Company
  • Pentair(X-Flow)
  • Synder Filtration
  • Toyobo
  • KUBOTA
  • Litree
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • BASF(inge GmbH)
  • Origin Water
  • Tianjin MOTIMO
  • DOWDuPont
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Zhaojin Motian
  • Pall Corporation
  • CITIC Envirotech
  • Canpure

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wine Membrane Filtration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wine Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wine Membrane Filtration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wine Membrane Filtration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wine Membrane Filtration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wine Membrane Filtration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wine Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wine Membrane Filtration Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wine Membrane Filtration Companies

