Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ 183.31 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 316.13 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global key manufacturers of 5-Aminolevulinic Acid include Sobeo Biotech, Xinlian Biochemical, NMT Biotech, Natural Field, Fudan-zhangjiang, SBI Holdings, Medac, Midas Pharma, and Neopharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 62.47% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the 5-Aminolevulinic Acid capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of 5-Aminolevulinic Acid by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Scope and Segment:
5-Aminolevulinic Acid market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
- Sobeo Biotech
- Xinlian Biochemical
- NMT Biotech
- Natural Field
- Fudan-zhangjiang
- SBI Holdings
- Medac
- Midas Pharma
- Neopharma
Segment by Type
- Purity 98%
- Purity 95%
- Others
Segment by Application
- Agriculture
- Medicine
- Chemicals For Daily Use
- Others
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Sales by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Russia
- Italy
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
