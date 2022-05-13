High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) include LTS Research Laboratories, ALB Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, American Elements, Kono Chem and 3B Scientific Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Granules

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory Reagents

Fine Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Material Intermediates

Other

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Zinc Arsenide (ZnAs2, CAS 12044-55-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LTS Research Laboratories

ALB Materials Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

American Elements

Kono Chem

3B Scientific Corp

