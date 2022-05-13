Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market size was US$ 317.48 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1513.69 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.28% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Scope and Segment:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/69/global-photosensitive-polyimide-coatings-market
Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
- Toray
- HD Microsystems
- SK Materials
- Asahi Kasei
- Fujifilm Electronic Materials
Segment by Type
- Positive Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings
- Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings
Segment by Application
- Display Panel
- Electronic Packaging
- Printed Circuit Board
Production by Region
- United States
- China
- Japan
- Korea
Sales by Region
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- China Taiwan
- Southeast Asia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Email: [email protected]