Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market size was US$ 317.48 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1513.69 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.28% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Scope and Segment:

Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

 

  • Toray
  • HD Microsystems
  • SK Materials
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Segment by Type

 

  • Positive Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings
  • Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings

Segment by Application

 

  • Display Panel
  • Electronic Packaging
  • Printed Circuit Board

Production by Region

 

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Korea

Sales by Region

 

  • North America
    • USA
    • Canada
    • Mexico

 

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • China Taiwan
    • Southeast Asia

 

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy

