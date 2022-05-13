Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market size was US$ 317.48 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1513.69 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.28% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Scope and Segment:

Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Toray

HD Microsystems

SK Materials

Asahi Kasei

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Segment by Type

Positive Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings

Negative Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings

Segment by Application

Display Panel

Electronic Packaging

Printed Circuit Board

Production by Region

United States

China

Japan

Korea

Sales by Region

North America USA Canada Mexico



Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea China Taiwan Southeast Asia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy



