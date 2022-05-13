Technology

GCC and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCC Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4.91 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6.31 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.27% during the review period.

 

In Africa the Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.22 million in 2022 to US$ 11.02 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

Scope and Market Size:

 

Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market is segmented in regional level, by players, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the GCC and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

 

  • Solvay
  • Croda
  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • BASF
  • Lonza
  • Stearinerie Dubois
  • Italmatch Chemicals
  • Innospec
  • Mosselman
  • Inolex
  • Jeen International (Vantage)

Segment by Purity

 

  • ≥99%
  • <99%

Segment by Application

 

  • Personal Care
  • Home Care
  • Others

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Email: [email protected]

