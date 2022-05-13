Zinc Phosphide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Zinc Phosphide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc Phosphide include 3B Scientific Corp, Noah Technologies Corporation, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, Materion, ALB Materials, American Elements, Lorad Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zinc Phosphide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc Phosphide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 80%

Purity: 90%

Purity: 99%

Other

Global Zinc Phosphide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Rodenticide

Fumigants

Other

Global Zinc Phosphide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc Phosphide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc Phosphide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc Phosphide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Zinc Phosphide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3B Scientific Corp

Noah Technologies Corporation

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Materion

ALB Materials

American Elements

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Spectrum Chemical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GFS Chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich

BeanTown Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zinc Phosphide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zinc Phosphide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zinc Phosphide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zinc Phosphide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zinc Phosphide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zinc Phosphide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zinc Phosphide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zinc Phosphide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Phosphide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Phosphide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Phosphide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Phosphide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Phosphide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Phosphide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: 80%

