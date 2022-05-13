Zinc Phosphide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Zinc Phosphide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity: 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Phosphide include 3B Scientific Corp, Noah Technologies Corporation, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, Materion, ALB Materials, American Elements, Lorad Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Phosphide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Phosphide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity: 80%
- Purity: 90%
- Purity: 99%
- Other
Global Zinc Phosphide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- Rodenticide
- Fumigants
- Other
Global Zinc Phosphide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Phosphide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zinc Phosphide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zinc Phosphide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zinc Phosphide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Zinc Phosphide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3B Scientific Corp
- Noah Technologies Corporation
- Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC
- Materion
- ALB Materials
- American Elements
- Lorad Chemical Corporation
- Spectrum Chemical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- GFS Chemicals
- Sigma-Aldrich
- BeanTown Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Phosphide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Phosphide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Phosphide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Phosphide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Phosphide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Phosphide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Phosphide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Phosphide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Phosphide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Phosphide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Phosphide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Phosphide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Phosphide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Phosphide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Phosphide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity: 80%
