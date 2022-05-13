Technology
Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polycaprolactone Polyol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycaprolactone Polyol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Foam
- Adhesives
- Coating Elastomer
- Others
Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Pharmaceuticals
- Commodities
By Company
- BASF Group (Germany)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Lanxess
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Huntsman International LLC (US)
- Nanjing Hongbaoli Co., Ltd. (China)
- Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
- Shell Chemicals Ltd. (UK)
- SINOPEC Shanghai Gaoqiao Company (China)
- Stepan Co. (US)
- DowDuPont
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
