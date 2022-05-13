Technology

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polycaprolactone Polyol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycaprolactone Polyol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Foam
  • Adhesives
  • Coating Elastomer
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Industrial
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Commodities

By Company

 

  • BASF Group (Germany)
  • Bayer AG (Germany)
  • Lanxess
  • Daicel Corporation (Japan)
  • Huntsman International LLC (US)
  • Nanjing Hongbaoli Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
  • Shell Chemicals Ltd. (UK)
  • SINOPEC Shanghai Gaoqiao Company (China)
  • Stepan Co. (US)
  • DowDuPont

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

