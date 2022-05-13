Epoxies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Epoxies market was valued at 7623 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8866.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxies include Ashland, 3M, ADCO Constructions, Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI), American Chemical, Arkema, Benson Polymers, Chemence and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Epoxy Resin

Modified Epoxy Resin

Other

Global Epoxies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Coating

Adhesives

Castings

Foam

Components in Composite Materials

Other

Global Epoxies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

3M

ADCO Constructions

Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI)

American Chemical

Arkema

Benson Polymers

Chemence

H.B. Fuller

DELO Company

DowDuPont

Dymax

Franklin International

Eastman

Henkel

Intact Adhesives

ITW

Jowat SE

Mapei

Master Bond

Pidilite

Evonik

Sika AG

Super Glue Corporation

Tesa

Tong Shen Enterprise

ExxonMobil

Huntsman

Hexion

Permabond

