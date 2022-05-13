Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives include Ashland, 3M, ADCO Constructions, Adhesive Technology, American Chemical, Arkema, Benson Polymers, Chemence and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Viscosity
- Medium Viscosity
- High Viscosity
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Other
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ashland
- 3M
- ADCO Constructions
- Adhesive Technology
- American Chemical
- Arkema
- Benson Polymers
- Chemence
- H.B. Fuller
- DELO Company
- DowDuPont
- Dymax
- Franklin International
- Eastman
- Henkel
- Intact Adhesives
- ITW
- Jowat SE
- Mapei
- Master Bond
- Pidilite
- Evonik
- Sika AG
- Super Glue Corporation
- Tesa
- Tong Shen Enterprise
- ExxonMobil
- Permabond
- Lord Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Players in Global Market
