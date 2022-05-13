Technology

Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elotuzumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma include Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbvie, Janssen Biotech, Karyopharm Therapeutics, PDL BioPharma, Roche and Seattle Genetics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Elotuzumab
  • Daratumumab
  • Siltuximab
  • Dacetuzumab
  • Rituximab
  • Other

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Drug Center
  • Clinic
  • Other

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Abbvie
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics
  • PDL BioPharma
  • Roche
  • Seattle Genetics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monoclonal Antibody for Multiple Myeloma Players in Global Market

