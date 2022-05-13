Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
DHA-based Sunless Tanning market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DHA-based Sunless Tanning market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Tanning Spray
- Tanning Mousse
- Tanning Lotion
- Others
Segment by Application
- Salon Use
- Personal Use
By Company
- Tampa Bay Tan
- Fake Bake
- Sunless Inc
- GloBody
- Bondi Sands
- Million Dollar Tan
- VANI-T
- Aviva Labs
- NUDA
- Sjolie Inc
- Suntana Spray Tan
- SUN LABS
- SunFX
- Oztan Cosmetics
- St.Tropez
- Sienna X
- Kahuna Bay Tan
- MineTan
- Skinny Tan
- Tan Incorporated
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 DHA-based Sunless Tanning Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tanning Spray
1.2.3 Tanning Mousse
1.2.4 Tanning Lotion
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Salon Use
1.3.3 Personal Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales DHA-based Sunless Tanning by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global DHA-based Sunless Tanning Sales by Manufacturers
