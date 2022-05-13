Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives include 3M, Master Bond, Henkel, Permabond, Sika AG, Dymax, Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI), DELO Company and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Purpose Adhesives
- Toughened Adhesives
- Low Odor/Low Bloom Adhesives
- Light Cure Adhesives
- Flexible Adhesives
- Thermal Resistance Adhesives
- Others
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Footwear and Leather
- Furniture
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Others
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Master Bond
- Henkel
- Permabond
- Sika AG
- Dymax
- Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI)
- DELO Company
- H.B. Fuller
- American Chemical
- Arkema
- Mapei
- Tesa
- Evonik
- ITW
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Players in Global Market
