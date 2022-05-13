Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives include 3M, Master Bond, Henkel, Permabond, Sika AG, Dymax, Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI), DELO Company and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Adhesives

Toughened Adhesives

Low Odor/Low Bloom Adhesives

Light Cure Adhesives

Flexible Adhesives

Thermal Resistance Adhesives

Others

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Footwear and Leather

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Master Bond

Henkel

Permabond

Sika AG

Dymax

Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI)

DELO Company

H.B. Fuller

American Chemical

Arkema

Mapei

Tesa

Evonik

ITW

