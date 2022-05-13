Threadlocker Fluid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Threadlocker Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Strength Level Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Threadlocker Fluid include Henkel Corporation, ND Industries, Sylmasta, Permabond, ITW, Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI), MG Chemicals, 3M and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Threadlocker Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Strength Level
- Medium Strength Level
- High Strength Level
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Military Industrial
- Machinery
- Aerospace
- Other
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Threadlocker Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Threadlocker Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Threadlocker Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Threadlocker Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Threadlocker Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel Corporation
- ND Industries
- Sylmasta
- Permabond
- ITW
- Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI)
- MG Chemicals
- 3M
- H.B. Fuller
- DELO Company
- SAF-T-LOK International Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Threadlocker Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Threadlocker Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Threadlocker Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Threadlocker Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Threadlocker Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Threadlocker Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Threadlocker Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Threadlocker Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Threadlocker Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Threadlocker Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Threadlocker Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Threadlocker Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Threadlocker Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Threadlocker Fluid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Threadlocker Fluid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Threadlocker Fluid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
