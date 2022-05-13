Light Curable Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Light Curable Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Curable Adhesives include Dymax, Permabond, Master Bond, Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI), Toagosei Corp, Henkel, DELO and ND Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Curable Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Series

Silicon-gel Series

Anaerobic Series

Others

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Electric Power

Metal Finishing

Electronics

Medical Devices

Automotive

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Curable Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Curable Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Curable Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Light Curable Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dymax

Permabond

Master Bond

Adhesive Systems Inc (ASI)

Toagosei Corp

Henkel

DELO

ND Industries

