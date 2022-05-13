Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultra Thin Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards include James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries and Taisyou, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultra Thin Panels

Conventional Panels

Thick Panels

Super Thick Panels

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

James Hardie

Etex Group

Cembrit

Mahaphant

Elementia

Everest Industries

Saint-Gobain

Hume Cemboard Industries

Taisyou

Soben board

SCG Building Materials

Kmew

PENNY PANEL

Nichiha

Open Joint Stock Company LATO

FRAMECAD

LTM LLC

TEPE Betopan

HEKIM YAPI

Atermit

GAF

China Conch Venture holdings

HeaderBoard Building Materials

Sanle Group

Guangdong Soben Green

American Fiber Cement Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asbestos Free (Non-asbestos) Fiber Cement Boards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

