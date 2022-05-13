Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Polypropylene (PP) is a universal polymer material with excellent performance and wide application. The mechanical properties of PP can be further improved by blending and compounding, and its application field can be widened. The key of PP modification is to increase its polarity and improve the compatibility of PP with packing or other polar polymers. With polar maleic acid (MAH) graft PP(PP-G-MAH), in the macromolecular chain to introduce appropriate polarity of the branch chain, improve the performance of PP, but also can increase the new properties, is to improve the performance of PP, expand its application range of a simple and effective method.

Global key maleic anhydride grafted polypropylene manufacturers include Clariant, SK Functional Polymer etc.The top 3 companies hold a share about 50%.APAC is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 25% and 20%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene Market

The global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene market is valued at US$ 355 million in 2020. The market size will reach US$ 483 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene Scope and Segment

Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Homopolymer Type

Copolymer Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Adhesives

Cable

Home Appliances

Others

By Company

Eastman

SI Group

Clariant

SK Functional Polymer

ExxonMobil

Westlake Chemical

Dow

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Fine Blend

Huangshan Banner Technology

Ningbo Materchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia China Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE



