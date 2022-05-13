Technology

Global Light Guide Plate for TVs Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Light Guide Plate for TVs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Guide Plate for TVs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Printed LGP
  • Non-printed LGP
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application

 

  • Below 40 inch TV
  • 40-50 inch TV
  • 50-70 inch TV
  • Above 70 inch TV

By Company

 

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Chi Mei
  • Darwin
  • Fengsheng
  • Sumitomo
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Kuraray
  • Seronics
  • S-Polytech
  • GLT
  • Entire
  • KOLON

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

