Global Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) Market Research Report 2022

The global Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 468.88 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,682.63 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 23.73% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Non-Refillable Type accounting for 62.97% of the Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1,001.24 million by 2028, growing at a revised 22.71% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Supermarkets segment is altered to a 22.78% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) market size was US$ 69.37 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 247.87 million. The proportion of the North America was 18.64% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 66.60%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 82.58% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 27.31% through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are China and Japan, CAGR is 15.64% and 13.61% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/70/global-reverse-vending-machine-rvm-market-research – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

The global major manufacturers of Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) include Tomra, Sielaff, Diebold Nixdorf, Incom Recycle, Envipco, Trautwein SB Technik Gmbh, RVM Systems AS, Kansmacker, and etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold 81.11% market share of Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in 2021.

This report focuses on Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.

Segment Analysis:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment Analysis:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Tomra

Sielaff

Diebold Nixdorf

Envipco

Incom Recycle

RVM Systems AS

Trautwein SB Technik Gmbh

Kansmacker

Segment by Type

Non-Refillable Type

Refillable Type

Multifunction Type

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Community

Utilities

Consumption by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe



South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/70/global-reverse-vending-machine-rvm-market-research

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Email: [email protected]