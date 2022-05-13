Expansion Bolts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Expansion Bolts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stud Anchors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Expansion Bolts include Expandet, Nord-Lock International, Ancon Building Products, Concrete Fasteners, ABB(Cooper Industries), DEWALT, Fastenal, Hilti and Hohmann & Barnard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Expansion Bolts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Expansion Bolts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expansion Bolts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Stud Anchors
- Sleeved Anchors
- Wedge Anchors
- Other
Global Expansion Bolts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expansion Bolts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- General Industry
- Construction
- Manufacturing Industry
- Other
Global Expansion Bolts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Expansion Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Expansion Bolts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Expansion Bolts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Expansion Bolts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Expansion Bolts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Expandet
- Nord-Lock International
- Ancon Building Products
- Concrete Fasteners
- ABB(Cooper Industries)
- DEWALT
- Fastenal
- Hilti
- Hohmann & Barnard
- Hua Wei Industrial
- ITW
- L.H. Dottie
- Powers Fasteners
- Ramset
- Tanner Fasteners & Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expansion Bolts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expansion Bolts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expansion Bolts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expansion Bolts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Expansion Bolts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Expansion Bolts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expansion Bolts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expansion Bolts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expansion Bolts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Expansion Bolts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Expansion Bolts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expansion Bolts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Expansion Bolts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansion Bolts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expansion Bolts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansion Bolts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Expansion Bolts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
