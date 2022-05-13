Photoresist Ancillary Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Photoresist Ancillary market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-reflective Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photoresist Ancillary include Fujifilm Americas, JSR, Eastman Kodak Company, Merck, Avantor, LG, DowDuPont, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photoresist Ancillary manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anti-reflective Coatings
- Edge Bead Removers
- Other Type
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Other
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photoresist Ancillary Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Photoresist Ancillary revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Photoresist Ancillary revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Photoresist Ancillary sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Photoresist Ancillary sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fujifilm Americas
- JSR
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Merck
- Avantor
- LG
- DowDuPont
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Sumitomo
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- MacDermid
- Hitachi Chemical
- HiTech Photopolymere
- Eternal Chemical
- Electra Polymers
- DJ MicroLaminates
- Kolon Industries
- Allresist
- Microchemicals
- Chi Mei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoresist Ancillary Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photoresist Ancillary Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photoresist Ancillary Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photoresist Ancillary Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photoresist Ancillary Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photoresist Ancillary Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoresist Ancillary Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photoresist Ancillary Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photoresist Ancillary Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photoresist Ancillary Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photoresist Ancillary Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoresist Ancillary Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photoresist Ancillary Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoresist Ancillary Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photoresist Ancillary Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoresist Ancillary Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/