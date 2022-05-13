Technology

Global High Heat Foams Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High Heat Foams market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Heat Foams market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyethylene
  • Silicone
  • Polyimide
  • Melamine
  • Phenolic
  • Polystyrene
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Automotive
  • Railway
  • Construction
  • Industries
  • Aerospace
  • Others

By Company

 

  • BASF
  • Evonik Industries
  • Rogers Corporation
  • Wacker Chemie
  • UBE Industries
  • Armacell International
  • Sinoyqx
  • SABIC
  • Puren
  • Intec Foams

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

