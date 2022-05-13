Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Research Report 2022

The global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market was valued at 178.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface. This non-destructive method uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave band (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum, and detects the reflected signals from subsurface structures. GPR can have applications in a variety of media, including rock, soil, ice, fresh water, pavements and structures. In the right conditions, practitioners can use GPR to detect subsurface objects, changes in material properties, and voids and cracks.GPR associated services market estimated to be 5 to 10 times the size of the market for hardware and software solutions. This report doesn`t include the rental service. The world`s key Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) players are mainly located in USA and Europe. The key players are GSSI, MALA, IDS GeoRadar, GEOTECH, SSI, US Radar, Utsi Electronics, Chemring Group, Radiodetection, Japan Radio Co, ChinaGPR, Kedian Reed and so on. GSSI has become a global leader with 22 Revenue share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

GSSI

MALA

IDS GeoRadar

GEOTECH

SSI

US Radar

Utsi Electronics

Chemring Group

Radiodetection

Japan Radio Co

ChinaGPR

Kedian Reed

By Types:

Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar

Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar

By Applications:

Transport and Road Inspection

Municipal Inspection

Disaster Inspection

Archeology

