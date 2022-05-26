Casters Market Research Report 2022

The global Casters market was valued at 6441.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories. They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.

By Market Verdors:

Tente International

Blickle

Colson Group

TELLURE

Wicke

CEBORA

TAKIGEN

Stellana

EMILSIDER

RAEDER-VOGEL

Alex

Manner

Steinco

samsongcaster

Flywheel Metalwork

Vulkoprin

OMO-ROCARR

Guy-Raymond

Regal Castors

Jacob Holtz

CASCOO

Payson Casters

Algood Caster

RWM Casters

Hamilton

By Types:

Rigid Caster

Swivel Caster

By Applications:

Industrial and Automotive

Medical and Furniture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Casters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Casters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rigid Caster

1.4.3 Swivel Caster

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Casters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial and Automotive

1.5.3 Medical and Furniture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Casters Market

1.8.1 Global Casters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Casters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Casters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Casters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Casters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Casters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Casters Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Casters Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Casters Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Casters Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross

