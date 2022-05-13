Grinding Wheels Market Research Report 2022

The global Grinding Wheels market was valued at 410.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Grinding Wheels market. A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines. The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones. Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe, Greater China and United States. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 1106.06 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 12.7% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market. APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region. Grinding wheels find application in almost every manufacturing industry. The key users of grinding wheels are automotive, aerospace, ship building, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. Each of the Grinding Wheels manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Grinding Wheels manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Grinding Wheels sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Grinding Wheels manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

By Market Verdors:

Klingspor

3M

Mirka

Noritake

Saint-Gobain

Kure Grinding Wheel (JP)

Camel Grinding Wheels (Israel)

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)

DSA Products (England)

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings (UK)

Elka (DE)

Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd (JP)

Northern Grinding Wheels

By Types:

Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels

By Applications:

Transport Industry

Construction

Bearing & Machinery

Steel Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Grinding Wheels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

1.4.3 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transport Industry

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Bearing & Machinery

1.5.5 Steel Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Grinding Wheels Market

1.8.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grinding Wheels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Grinding Wheels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Grinding Wheels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Grinding Wheels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Grinding

