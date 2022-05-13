Air Knife Market Research Report 2022

The global Air Knife market was valued at 76.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation. As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international industry situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for air knife industry. Attracted by the market potential, more and more companies have entered into air knives industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Air knife demand has a certain space for now, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

By Market Verdors:

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

Meech International

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek

Paxton

AiRTX

By Types:

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

By Applications:

Food Processing & Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Knife Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Knife Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Aluminum Air Knife

1.4.3 Stainless Steel Air Knife

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Knife Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Processing & Packaging

1.5.3 Industrial Application

1.5.4 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Air Knife Market

1.8.1 Global Air Knife Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Knife Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Knife Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Knife Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Knife Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Air Knife Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Knife Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Air Knife Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Air Knife Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

