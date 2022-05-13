Optically Variable Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Optically Variable Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red-Green Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optically Variable Ink include SICPA, ANY Security Printing Company, Cronite, Fujifilm, Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology, PingWei Anti-forgery Ink, Sun Chemical, Sellerink and Printcolor Screen AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optically Variable Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optically Variable Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Red-Green
- Green-Blue
- Gold-Silver
- Other
Global Optically Variable Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Banknotes
- Official Identity Documents
- Tax Banderoles
- Security Labels
- Other
Global Optically Variable Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Optically Variable Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Optically Variable Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Optically Variable Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Optically Variable Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SICPA
- ANY Security Printing Company
- Cronite
- Fujifilm
- Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology
- PingWei Anti-forgery Ink
- Sun Chemical
- Sellerink
- Printcolor Screen AG
- Microtrace
- CTI
- Gleitsmann Security Inks
- Collins
- Villiger
- Gans
- Kodak
- Godo
- Shojudo
- Letong Ink
- Jinpin
- Wancheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Optically Variable Ink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Optically Variable Ink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Optically Variable Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Optically Variable Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Optically Variable Ink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Optically Variable Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Optically Variable Ink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Optically Variable Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optically Variable Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Optically Variable Ink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optically Variable Ink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optically Variable Ink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optically Variable Ink Companies
