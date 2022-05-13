Optically Variable Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Optically Variable Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red-Green Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optically Variable Ink include SICPA, ANY Security Printing Company, Cronite, Fujifilm, Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology, PingWei Anti-forgery Ink, Sun Chemical, Sellerink and Printcolor Screen AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Optically Variable Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optically Variable Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red-Green

Green-Blue

Gold-Silver

Other

Global Optically Variable Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Other

Global Optically Variable Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optically Variable Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optically Variable Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optically Variable Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optically Variable Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Optically Variable Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICPA

ANY Security Printing Company

Cronite

Fujifilm

Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology

PingWei Anti-forgery Ink

Sun Chemical

Sellerink

Printcolor Screen AG

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Collins

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optically Variable Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optically Variable Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optically Variable Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optically Variable Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optically Variable Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optically Variable Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optically Variable Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optically Variable Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optically Variable Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optically Variable Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optically Variable Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optically Variable Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optically Variable Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optically Variable Ink Companies

