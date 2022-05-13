Global Injection Molding Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Injection Molding Machine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 10,787.42 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12,548.32 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.06% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Clamping Force (250-650T) accounting for 45.32% of the Injection Molding Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5,615.67 million by 2028, growing at a revised 0.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While General Plastic segment is altered to a 0.87% % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Injection Molding Machine market size was US$ 4,860.96 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Injection Molding Machine were US$ 516.88 million and US$ 2,293.09 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 4.79% in 2021, while China and Europe are 45.06% and 21.26% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 47.90% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 1.43 % through the analysis period. Japan, India, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR -0.62%, 1.69%, and 1.72% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Injection Molding Machine landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 472.11 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.10 % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Injection Molding Machine include Haitian International, ENGEL, ARBURG, KraussMaffei, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Fanuc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 50.52% in terms of revenue.

Scope and Segment:

Injection Molding Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

KraussMaffei

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Fanuc

Yizumi

Husky

Chenhsong

Milacron

Nissei Plastic

Shibaura Machine

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

LK Technology

Wittmann Battenfeld

UBE Machinery

Tederic

Cosmos Machinery

Windsor

Segment by Type

Clamping Force (<250T)

Clamping Force (250-650T)

Clamping Force (>650T)

Segment by Application

General Plastic

Automotive

Home Appliance

3C Electronic

Medical

Segment by Region

North America United States Canada



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Southeast Asia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia



Latin America Mexico Brazil



Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Egypt



