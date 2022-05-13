Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Component Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Component Coatings

Multi-component Coatings

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shawcor

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Qilushuiqi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Players in Global Market

