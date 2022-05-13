Rock Wool Composite Panel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rock Wool Composite Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire Prevention Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rock Wool Composite Panel include Jyi Shyang Industrial, Alstrong, Egger, Swiss Krono Group, Louisiana-Pacific, Arauco, Changzhou Jingxue Freezing Equipment, Pfleiderer and Weyerhaeuser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rock Wool Composite Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire Prevention Board

Water-repellent Board

Other

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Petroleum Industry

Construction

Shipping

Other

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Rock Wool Composite Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rock Wool Composite Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rock Wool Composite Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rock Wool Composite Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Rock Wool Composite Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Alstrong

Egger

Swiss Krono Group

Louisiana-Pacific

Arauco

Changzhou Jingxue Freezing Equipment

Pfleiderer

Weyerhaeuser

Swedspan

GCS

Italpannelli

Tongdamei

Xinxin

Zhongjie

Isopan

