Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer is a chemical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer include Boc Sciences, Nipa Biocides, M-Chemicals, Novachem, Nye Lubricants, DSM United Kingdom, R.T. Vanderbilt, Reichhold Chemicals and Ursa-Chemie GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 95%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Other

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesive

Coating

Food Additives

Medicine

Cosmetics

Other

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boc Sciences

Nipa Biocides

M-Chemicals

Novachem

Nye Lubricants

DSM United Kingdom

R.T. Vanderbilt

Reichhold Chemicals

Ursa-Chemie GmbH

Mallard Creek Polymers

Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal

Velsicol Chemical Corp

Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan)

XZJB Chemical

Servetal Industrial Limited

Jinrong International

Sigma-Aldrich

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Players in Global Market

