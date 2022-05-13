Technology

Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read

Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer is a chemical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer include Boc Sciences, Nipa Biocides, M-Chemicals, Novachem, Nye Lubricants, DSM United Kingdom, R.T. Vanderbilt, Reichhold Chemicals and Ursa-Chemie GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Purity 95%
  • Purity 98%
  • Purity 99%
  • Other

 

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Adhesive
  • Coating
  • Food Additives
  • Medicine
  • Cosmetics
  • Other

 

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Boc Sciences
  • Nipa Biocides
  • M-Chemicals
  • Novachem
  • Nye Lubricants
  • DSM United Kingdom
  • R.T. Vanderbilt
  • Reichhold Chemicals
  • Ursa-Chemie GmbH
  • Mallard Creek Polymers
  • Vaessen-Schoemaker Portugal
  • Velsicol Chemical Corp
  • Antex Chemicals (ZhongShan)
  • XZJB Chemical
  • Servetal Industrial Limited
  • Jinrong International
  • Sigma-Aldrich

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene, 1,3-Butadiene Polymer Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Airport Clocks Market Size 2022 Future Growth Research, Global Business Opportunities with Challenges, New Innovations, Top Manufacturers, Explosive Trends and Share Forecast to 2027

January 24, 2022

Global and China Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

January 12, 2022

Veterinary Vitamins Feed Additives Market Analysis with Company Future Growth Rigions Forecast 2028

February 23, 2022

Hardware Security Module (HSM) For Modern Systems Market Growth during 2021-2026, Rise in Demand, Future Analysis – Gemalto, Yubico, Utimaco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, etc

December 13, 2021
Back to top button