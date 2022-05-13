Bio-engineered Stent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-engineered Stent in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Bio-engineered Stent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-engineered Stent market was valued at 2797.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3855.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal-based Bio-engineered Stent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-engineered Stent include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, BD, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical and Biotronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-engineered Stent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal-based Bio-engineered Stent
- Polymer-based Bio-engineered Stent
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-engineered Stent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-engineered Stent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bio-engineered Stent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bio-engineered Stent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen
- BD
- Terumo
- MicroPort
- Lepu Medical
- Biotronik
- Biosensors
- Stentys
- Vascular Concepts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-engineered Stent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-engineered Stent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-engineered Stent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-engineered Stent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-engineered Stent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-engineered Stent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-engineered Stent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-engineered Stent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-engineered Stent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-engineered Stent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-engineered Stent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-engineered Stent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-engineered Stent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-engineered Stent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
