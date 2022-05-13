Technology

USA Nasal Decolonization Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

The USA Nasal Decolonization market is valued at US$ 64.55 million in 2021. The market size will reach US$ 105.76 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% during 2022-2028.

Scope and Segment:

Nasal Decolonization market is segmented by type, and by application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the USA Nasal Decolonization market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by type, and by application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

 

  • Global Life Technologies
  • PDI Healthcare
  • 3M
  • Clorox Healthcare
  • Medline
  • GSK
  • Teva
  • Glenmark Pharms

Segment by Type

 

  • Nasal Mupirocin
  • Nasal Povidone Iodine
  • Other

Segment by Application

 

  • Hospital
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Other

