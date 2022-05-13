Technology

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global fNIRS Brain Imaging System market was valued at 11.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Functional Near-infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) is a device designed to detect changes in the concentration of oxygenated (oxyHb) and deoxygenated (deoxyHb) haemoglobin molecules in the blood, a method commonly used to assess cerebral activity. fNIRS is a type of functional neuroimaging technology that offers a relatively non-invasive, safe, portable, and low-cost method of indirect and direct monitoring of brain activity.An fNIR System provides researchers with real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the brain as subjects take tests, perform tasks, view advertisements, experience ergonomic layouts, or receive stimulation. It allows researchers to quantitatively assess brain functions?such as attention, memory, planning, and problem solving?while individuals perform cognitive tasks. Monitor cognitive state of the subject in natural environments.

By Market Verdors:

 

Hitachi

 

Shimadzu Corporation

 

NIRx

 

ISS

 

Biopac

 

Techen

 

Artinis

 

Gowerlabs

 

Spectratech

By Types:

 

Desk Type

 

Portable Type

By Applications:

 

University

 

Hospital

 

Research Institution

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

 

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

 

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

 

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

 

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

 

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

 

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

 

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

 

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

 

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

