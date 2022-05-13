UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UV curing ink refers to the uv radiation, the use of different wavelengths and energy of uv light to make ink film and dry ink.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free Radical Polymerization Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks include APV Engineered Coatings, Hewlett-Packard Company, Paul Leibinger, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink Group, Gans Ink & Supply Co and T&K Toka Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Free Radical Polymerization Type

Free Radical Addition Molding

Cationic Polymerization

Acid Cure Type

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Publications

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Plastics

Electronics

Other

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APV Engineered Coatings

Hewlett-Packard Company

Paul Leibinger

RUCO Druckfarben

Eastern Marking Machine Corporation

Flint Group

Toyo Ink Group

Gans Ink & Supply Co

T&K Toka Co

NUtec Digital Ink

ColorGen

Marabu Inks GB

Mimaki Engineering

Nazdar Ink Technologies

Superior Printing Ink

DIC

Siegwerk

Ricoh

Hanghua Toka

Letong Ink

Yip’s Ink

Kingswood Inks

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Companies

