Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Report, History and Forecast 2017-2028
Despite the impact from COVID-19, rapid development of downstream industry, such as power device, wireless infrastructure etc would drive the silicon carbide wafer market will experience fast growth in the coming years. It is estimated that the global silicon carbide wafer market will be worthy of 1386.92 million USD in the year of 2028, with the CAGR of 11.90% during the period of 2021 to 2028.
The global main manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Wafer include Wolfspeed, DuPont (Dow Corning), SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Showa Denko, Norstel, TankeBlue, and SICC, etc.
Scope and Market Size:
The global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is segmented by region (country), company, by Size, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Size, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
- Wolfspeed
- SK Siltron
- SiCrystal
- II-VI Advanced Materials
- Showa Denko
- Norstel
- TankeBlue
- SICC
- Hebei Synlight Crystal
- CETC
Segment by Size
- 4 Inch
- 6 Inch
- 8 Inch
Segment by Application
- Power Device
- Electronics & Optoelectronics
- Wireless Infrastructure
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- South America
- Brazil
