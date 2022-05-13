Technology

Global Appliance Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Appliance Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Appliance Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Epoxy Coating
  • Epoxy PE Hybrid Coating
  • Other
Segment by Application

 

  • Air Conditioning
  • Large Cooking Appliance
  • Home Laundry
  • Other

By Company

 

  • AkzoNobel
  • Axalta
  • Tiger
  • PPG
  • Jotun
  • Valspar
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Nippon Paint
  • Surpass
  • Meijia
  • Huaguang
  • Kinte
  • Huacai

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

