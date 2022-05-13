Technology

Global Industrial Inkjet Printheads Market Report, History and Forecast 2017-2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market size was value at US$ 1000.19 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 2236.72 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

 

The global main manufacturers of Industrial Inkjet Printheads include Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, SII Printek, Toshiba Tec, Kyocera, Trident, Ricoh, Xaar, and Epson, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 75.09% in terms of revenue.

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Scope and Market Size:

 

The global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

 

  • Fujifilm
  • Konica Minolta
  • SII Printek
  • Toshiba Tec
  • Kyocera
  • Trident
  • Ricoh
  • Xaar
  • Epson

Segment by Type

 

  • Less than 600 dpi
  • Above 600 dpi

Segment by Application

 

  • Document Printing
  • Textile Printing
  • Label & Packaging
  • Ceramic & Decor
  • Other

By Region

 

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico

 

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Southeast Asia
    • Rest of APAC

 

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe

 

  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America

 

  • Middle East & Africa
    • Middle East
    • Africa

