Global Industrial Inkjet Printheads Market Report, History and Forecast 2017-2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market size was value at US$ 1000.19 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 2236.72 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Industrial Inkjet Printheads include Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, SII Printek, Toshiba Tec, Kyocera, Trident, Ricoh, Xaar, and Epson, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 75.09% in terms of revenue.

Scope and Market Size:

The global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Inkjet Printheads market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Fujifilm

Konica Minolta

SII Printek

Toshiba Tec

Kyocera

Trident

Ricoh

Xaar

Epson

Segment by Type

Less than 600 dpi

Above 600 dpi

Segment by Application

Document Printing

Textile Printing

Label & Packaging

Ceramic & Decor

Other

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of APAC



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe



Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



