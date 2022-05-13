Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cyclic olefin copolymer applications are still being explored further. Backed with promising demand from downstream industries, as well as manufacturers exploring activities, it is estimated that global cyclic olefin copolymer industry will be worthy of 1529.51 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2021 and 2028.In terms of production side, this report researches the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Scope and Segment:

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Segment by Type

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)

Segment by Application

Medical

Bio Diagnostics

Optical

Packaging

Electronics

Others

Production by Region

Europe

Japan

Sales by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia



South America Brazil Argentina



Middle East & Africa

