Candelilla Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Candelilla wax is a brown plant wax obtained from grasses grown in Texas and Mexico. It is second only to carnauba wax in hardness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Candelilla Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Candelilla Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Candelilla Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Candelilla Wax companies in 2021 (%)

The global Candelilla Wax market was valued at 416 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 648 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Candelilla Wax include Norevo, Arjun Beeswax Industries, Roger A. Reed, Hase Petroleum Wax Co, Spectrum Chemical, Paramold Manufacturing, Crystal, Poth Hille and Koster Keunen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Candelilla Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Candelilla Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Candelilla Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flakes

Pellets

Granular

Other

Global Candelilla Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Candelilla Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Ink

Waterproofing Agent

Paint

Adhesive

Other

Global Candelilla Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Candelilla Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Candelilla Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Candelilla Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Candelilla Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Candelilla Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norevo

Arjun Beeswax Industries

Roger A. Reed

Hase Petroleum Wax Co

Spectrum Chemical

Paramold Manufacturing

Crystal

Poth Hille

Koster Keunen

International Group (IGI)

KahlWax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Candelilla Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Candelilla Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Candelilla Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Candelilla Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Candelilla Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Candelilla Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Candelilla Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Candelilla Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Candelilla Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Candelilla Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Candelilla Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Candelilla Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Candelilla Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Candelilla Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Candelilla Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Candelilla Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Candelilla Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flakes

