Global Third-party Laboratory Testing of Semiconductors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

With the increasing amount of semiconductor investment and almost zero tolerance for design errors, strict verification tests must be carried out before the chip enters mass production, mainly including functional tests and physical tests. In a broad sense, semiconductor third-party testing services are divided into laboratory testing services for semiconductor design enterprises and professional wafer / finished product testing services for manufacturing and packaging testing enterprises. This report mainly discusses the laboratory test services for semiconductor design enterprises, which are widely used in the design verification stage, including reliability analysis RA, Failure Analysis FA, wafer material analysis Ma, signal test, chip circuit modification, etc., of which the more important links include reliability analysis, failure analysis, etc.

Global Third-party Laboratory Testing of Semiconductors Market

The global Third-party Laboratory Testing of Semiconductors market size is projected to reach US$ 2047.8 million by 2028, from US$ 1228.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2028.

The global key players of third-party laboratory testing of semiconductors include ASE Technology, Wintech Nano, EAG Laboratories. The global top three players hold a share approximately 60%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share of 90%, followed by North America, with a share about 5%. In terms of product type, reliability analysis for over 40%, which is the largest segment, while in terms of application, automobile is the largest segment, with a share of 30%.

Segment by Type

Reliability Analysis

Failure Analysis

Wafer Material Analysis

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Medical

Others

By Company

ASE Technology

Wintech Nano

EAG Laboratories

iST

CEPREI

Materials Analysis Technology

By Region

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



