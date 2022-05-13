Allylic Alcohols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Allylic alcohol is an intermediate in the production of glycerol, medicine, pesticides, spices and cosmetics. Allylic alcohol molecules with alcohol hydroxyl and olefin double bond, and ether, ester, acetal and other compounds to react, to prepare various products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allylic Alcohols in global, including the following market information:

Global Allylic Alcohols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allylic Alcohols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Allylic Alcohols companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allylic Alcohols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allylic Alcohols include Kuraray, BASF, Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group, Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical and Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Allylic Alcohols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allylic Alcohols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allylic Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Global Allylic Alcohols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allylic Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Essence

Pesticide

Chemical Materials

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Allylic Alcohols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allylic Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allylic Alcohols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allylic Alcohols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allylic Alcohols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Allylic Alcohols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

BASF

Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group

Lianyungang Zhongcheng Chemical

Zhejiang NHU Special Materials

