Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fenchol is a chemical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) include Takasago International Corporation, Musks & Fragrance, Bedoukian Research, Penta Manufacturing Company, Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice, Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology, HangZhou Peak Chemical and Pfaltz & Bauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 95%
- Purity 96%
- Purity 97%
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
- Other
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flavouring Agent
- Fragrances
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Takasago International Corporation
- Musks & Fragrance
- Bedoukian Research
- Penta Manufacturing Company
- Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology
- Jiangxi Global Natural Spice
- Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology
- HangZhou Peak Chemical
- Pfaltz & Bauer
- Sanming Meilie Perfumery Factory
- J&K Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fenchol (CAS 1632-73-1) Companies
