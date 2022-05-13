Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium sesquicarbonate is a white needle crystal, flake or crystalline powder chemicals, weathering, not easily soluble in water, alkaline aqueous solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Sesquicarbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Sesquicarbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Sesquicarbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Sesquicarbonate include Solvay, Tronox Limited, East Lancashire Chemical, Boc Sciences, AHH Chemical, MP Biomedicals and Alfa Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Sesquicarbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crystals

Flakes

Crystalline Powder

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Conservation Of Copper and Copper Alloy

Food

Other

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Tronox Limited

East Lancashire Chemical

Boc Sciences

AHH Chemical

MP Biomedicals

Alfa Chemistry

