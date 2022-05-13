Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium sesquicarbonate is a white needle crystal, flake or crystalline powder chemicals, weathering, not easily soluble in water, alkaline aqueous solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Sesquicarbonate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Sodium Sesquicarbonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Sesquicarbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Sesquicarbonate include Solvay, Tronox Limited, East Lancashire Chemical, Boc Sciences, AHH Chemical, MP Biomedicals and Alfa Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Sesquicarbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Crystals
- Flakes
- Crystalline Powder
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Treatment
- Conservation Of Copper and Copper Alloy
- Food
- Other
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Sesquicarbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Solvay
- Tronox Limited
- East Lancashire Chemical
- Boc Sciences
- AHH Chemical
- MP Biomedicals
- Alfa Chemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Sesquicarbonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Sesquicarbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Sesquicarbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Sesquicarbonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sesquicarbonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Sesquicarbonate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sesquicarbonate Companies
4 Sights by Product
