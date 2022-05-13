High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High pure calcium aluminate cement, is made of high purity calcium oxide and alumina by high temperature sintering of aluminum oxide content in 70-80% of the hydraulic binder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CA70 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement include Almatis, Kerneos, Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials, Calucem, U.S. Electrofused Minerals, Shree Harikrushna Industries, Cimsa, Fengrun Metallurgy Material and Caltra Nederland and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CA70
- CA75
- CA80
- CA90
- Other
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Special Road and Construction
- Industry Kiln
- Sewer
- Other
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Almatis
- Kerneos
- Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials
- Calucem
- U.S. Electrofused Minerals
- Shree Harikrushna Industries
- Cimsa
- Fengrun Metallurgy Material
- Caltra Nederland
- RWC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Calcium Aluminate Cement Product Type
