Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Unplasticized polyvinyl chloride pipe is pipe with unplasticized polyvinyl chloride material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OD Under 80 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes include National Plastic, Jindal Composite Tubes, Modern Building Accessories, General Industries Limited, Sumo Polyplast, Dutron Group, Rupam Industries, KisaN Mouldings Limited and Nav Shikha Polypack Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OD Under 80 mm

OD 80-160 mm

OD Above 160 mm

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Decoration

Building

Agriculture

Others

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

National Plastic

Jindal Composite Tubes

Modern Building Accessories

General Industries Limited

Sumo Polyplast

Dutron Group

Rupam Industries

KisaN Mouldings Limited

Nav Shikha Polypack Industries

Ajay Greenline

Captain Pipes

Aquachem Industries

National Polymer Industries

Fujian Aton Tech

Shanghai Yangsheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

