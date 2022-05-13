Milk of Magnesia Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Milk of magnesia is a suspension of magnesium hydroxide, which is an effective antidotal for gastrointestinal protection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk of Magnesia in global, including the following market information:
- Global Milk of Magnesia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Milk of Magnesia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Milk of Magnesia companies in 2021 (%)
The global Milk of Magnesia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12 OZ Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Milk of Magnesia include Bayer, C.B. Fleet Company, GCP Laboratories, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Associates, Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Milk of Magnesia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Milk of Magnesia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 12 OZ Size
- 26 OZ Size
- Other
Global Milk of Magnesia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Constipation Treatment
- Stomach Treatment
- Other
Global Milk of Magnesia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Milk of Magnesia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Milk of Magnesia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Milk of Magnesia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Milk of Magnesia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bayer
- C.B. Fleet Company
- GCP Laboratories
- Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmaceutical Associates
- Major Pharmaceuticals
- Rugby
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Milk of Magnesia Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Milk of Magnesia Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Milk of Magnesia Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Milk of Magnesia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Milk of Magnesia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Milk of Magnesia Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Milk of Magnesia Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Milk of Magnesia Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Milk of Magnesia Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Milk of Magnesia Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Milk of Magnesia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Milk of Magnesia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Milk of Magnesia Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Milk of Magnesia Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Milk of Magnesia Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Milk of Magnesia Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Milk of Magnesia Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
