Milk of Magnesia Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Milk of magnesia is a suspension of magnesium hydroxide, which is an effective antidotal for gastrointestinal protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk of Magnesia in global, including the following market information:

Global Milk of Magnesia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Milk of Magnesia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Milk of Magnesia companies in 2021 (%)

The global Milk of Magnesia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12 OZ Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Milk of Magnesia include Bayer, C.B. Fleet Company, GCP Laboratories, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Associates, Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Milk of Magnesia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Milk of Magnesia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

12 OZ Size

26 OZ Size

Other

Global Milk of Magnesia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Constipation Treatment

Stomach Treatment

Other

Global Milk of Magnesia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Milk of Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Milk of Magnesia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Milk of Magnesia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Milk of Magnesia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Milk of Magnesia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

C.B. Fleet Company

GCP Laboratories

Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical Associates

Major Pharmaceuticals

Rugby

