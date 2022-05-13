Ilmenite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ilmenite is an oxide mineral of iron and titanium, also known as titanomagnetite. Ilmenite is heavy, grayish to black, with a metallic sheen. Crystals are generally plate-shaped and aggregate into lumps or granules.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ilmenite in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ilmenite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ilmenite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Ilmenite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ilmenite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Grey Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ilmenite include Rio Tinto, TiZir Ltd, VV Minerals, TRIMEX, Industrial Mineral Co, Saraf Agencies Private Limited and Monokem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ilmenite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ilmenite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ilmenite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel Grey
- Iron Black
Global Ilmenite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ilmenite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Titanium Dioxide Material
- Titanium Metal Material
- Other
Global Ilmenite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ilmenite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ilmenite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ilmenite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ilmenite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ilmenite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rio Tinto
- TiZir Ltd
- VV Minerals
- TRIMEX
- Industrial Mineral Co
- Saraf Agencies Private Limited
- Monokem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ilmenite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ilmenite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ilmenite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ilmenite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ilmenite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ilmenite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ilmenite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ilmenite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ilmenite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ilmenite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ilmenite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ilmenite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ilmenite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ilmenite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ilmenite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ilmenite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ilmenite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Steel Grey
4.1.3 Iron Black
4.2 By Type – Global Ilmenite Revenue & Forecasts
