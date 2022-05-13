Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vitamin E is a kind of lipid soluble vitamin, which is a derivative of benzos-hydropyranes, including tocopherol and tocotrienol. The main structure of tocopherol and tocotrienol is a hydroquinone group plus an isoprenoid side chain. The main difference between the two is that the side chain of tocopherol is saturated fatty acid, while the side chain of tocotrienol is unsaturated fatty acid with three double bonds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) market was valued at 673.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 981.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 50% Vitamin E Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) include Advanced Organic Materials, American River Nutrition, ADM, BASF, Beijing Gingko Group, BTSA Biotecnolog?as Aplicadas Sl, COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin), Mitsubishi Chemical and Musim Mas Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under 50% Vitamin E

50%~90% Vitamin E

Above 90% Vitamin E

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Other

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Organic Materials

American River Nutrition

ADM

BASF

Beijing Gingko Group

BTSA Biotecnolog?as Aplicadas Sl

COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin)

Mitsubishi Chemical

Musim Mas Group

Riken

DSM

Vitae Naturals

Wilmar Nutrition

Zhejiang Medicine

Zhejiang Worldbestve

Shandong SunnyGrain

Ningbo Dahongying

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

