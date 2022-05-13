Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vitamin E is a kind of lipid soluble vitamin, which is a derivative of benzos-hydropyranes, including tocopherol and tocotrienol. The main structure of tocopherol and tocotrienol is a hydroquinone group plus an isoprenoid side chain. The main difference between the two is that the side chain of tocopherol is saturated fatty acid, while the side chain of tocotrienol is unsaturated fatty acid with three double bonds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) market was valued at 673.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 981.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 50% Vitamin E Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) include Advanced Organic Materials, American River Nutrition, ADM, BASF, Beijing Gingko Group, BTSA Biotecnolog?as Aplicadas Sl, COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin), Mitsubishi Chemical and Musim Mas Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Under 50% Vitamin E
- 50%~90% Vitamin E
- Above 90% Vitamin E
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Animal Nutrition
- Human Nutritional/Dietary Supplements
- Functional Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Other
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Advanced Organic Materials
- American River Nutrition
- ADM
- BASF
- Beijing Gingko Group
- BTSA Biotecnolog?as Aplicadas Sl
- COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin)
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Musim Mas Group
- Riken
- DSM
- Vitae Naturals
- Wilmar Nutrition
- Zhejiang Medicine
- Zhejiang Worldbestve
- Shandong SunnyGrain
- Ningbo Dahongying
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
