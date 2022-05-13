Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Furfural is the most important derivative of furan ring system. It has active chemical properties and can be prepared through oxidation, condensation and other reactions. It is widely used in synthetic plastics, medicine, pesticides and other industries. Furfuryl alcohol is an important organic chemical raw material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Furfural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol include Aurus Speciality Company Limited, Central Romana Corporation, Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol, Henan Huilong Chemical, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Illovo Sugar Africa, Penn A Kem, Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical and Silvateam. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Furfural

Furfuryl Alcohol

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dyes

Synthetic Fibres

Rubber

Pesticides

Foundry

Medicine

Other

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aurus Speciality Company Limited

Central Romana Corporation

Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol

Henan Huilong Chemical

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited

Illovo Sugar Africa

Penn A Kem

Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical

Silvateam

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Companies

