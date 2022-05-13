Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Worm gear and worm mechanism are commonly used to transfer the motion and power between two staggered axes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism in global, including the following market information:

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism companies in 2021 (%)

The global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Enveloping Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism include IMS, Mitsubishi, PIC Design, Precision Gears, Gear Manufacturing, AMTech, AME, Framo Morat and Avon Gear and Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Enveloping Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism

Double-Enveloping Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism

Non-Enveloping Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ships

Vehicles

Heavy Machineries

Others

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IMS

Mitsubishi

PIC Design

Precision Gears

Gear Manufacturing

AMTech

AME

Framo Morat

Avon Gear and Engineering

Gear manufacturing OTT GmbH

Berg

KHK

Martin Sprocket & Gear

HPC Gears

SDP/SI

Gear Motions

CAPT

Xinghe Gear Machinery

ESSOR Precision Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Worm Gears and Worm Mechanism Companies

